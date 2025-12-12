Telangana HC stays 'Akhanda-2' ticket price hike

HYDERABAD: On Thursday, the eve of the film’s release, Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court suspended a government memo allowing the distributors and exhibitors to hike ticket prices for Akhanda-2 and its special premiere on December 11.

The December 10 memo had allowed distributors and exhibitors to increase rates and hold a special premiere on December 11 with tickets priced at Rs 600, including GST.

Petitioners noted that ticket-price issues were already sub judice in multiple writ petitions and pointed to the court’s detailed order of December 9, which had reviewed earlier rulings, including one from December 23, 2021, and found previous government actions inconsistent with binding directions.

Despite the restraint issued on December 9 against issuing further memos, the special chief secretary invoked GO Ms No. 120 dated December 21, 2021, to issue the December 10 memo. The high court held this to be in breach of the restraint and suspended the memo with immediate effect.

Following the stay, the home secretary issued a communication informing district collectors, commissioners of police and cinema licensing authorities that tickets must not be sold at the enhanced rates.

In his orders, Justice NV Shravan Kumar directed respondents, including 14 Reels Plus LLP and BookMyShow, not to proceed with sales at the revised rates. The special chief secretary was instructed to circulate the order to all officers concerned, while the Registry was told to email copies to the special chief secretary and the respondents.