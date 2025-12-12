Telangana reveals ecotourism blueprint

HYDERABAD: Telangana has unveiled a future-ready development plan integrating ecological restoration, tourism-led growth, mobility modernisation and heritage conservation.

The strategy aims to expand forest cover, develop biodiversity and wildlife corridors, promote ecotourism and strengthen community-led NTFP value chains. These efforts aim to link local livelihoods with global wellness markets and enable communities to generate carbon credits.

“For decades, we have treated forests as isolated pockets. With biodiversity corridors, we are reversing that fragmentation… This is a systemic shift that enables wildlife movement, sustainable incomes and access to climate finance,” a senior forest official told TNIE.

Tourism is positioned as a major economic engine, connecting forests, rural regions, heritage towns and urban centres. The state’s vision combines heritage and pilgrimage circuits with river-based ecotourism, festivals, wellness tourism, MICE events and craft and agri-based experiences.

“We want every district to feel the economic pulse of tourism… Our model ensures tourism creates jobs and MSMEs, but never at the cost of ecology or community dignity,” Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism, Culture and Heritage), told TNIE.

Hyderabad is being readied for a major transformation by 2047, aiming to emerge among the world’s top 10 investment and innovation hubs.