BMP-II vehicles clear water trials in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Ordnance Factory Medak (OF Medak) successfully conducted its annual amphibious flotation trials of the Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-II and its variants at Malkapur Lake (Pedda Cheruvu) in Sangareddy district on Friday.

The indigenously manufactured vehicles, produced at the factory’s Yeddumailaram unit, were tested under the supervision of chief general manager SS Prasad.

Officers from DGQA establishments and the User Directorate were also present.

The trials assessed the amphibious capability and terrain-handling performance of the vehicles, reaffirming their reliability for deployment across varied battlefield environments.

Such annual validations are mandatory to ensure ICVs meet operational standards required by the Indian Army.

Established in 1984, OF Medak is a major defence manufacturing unit equipped with modern production systems. It produces a range of Infantry Combat Vehicles including BMP-II, IIK, CMT, AERV, AAT, CCPT, NBCRV and several specialised variants used widely by the Army.