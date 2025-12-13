BRS leader KT Rama Rao ‘sowed the seeds’ of HILT Policy, alleges Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Friday squarely blamed her brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao for initiating a policy framework similar to the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILTP) during his tenure as the industries minister.

Addressing reporters here, Kavitha called KTR to account for his criticism of the Congress government’s proposed HILTP. “Today you accuse the Congress government of bringing in HILTP. But tell me, who opened the windows for the same? Who sowed the seeds? Government lands given on lease were later sold to distilleries. Who approved it? Wasn’t it KTR?” she said.

“You (KTR) opened the windows, and now the Congress government has opened the doors, inviting the greedy to come, loot and eat,” she remarked.

She alleged that BRS leaders, while working under the leadership of KCR, “looted the state” and were now making false allegations against her. “I will break your legs if you continue to speak ill of me,” she warned BRS leaders.

‘My husband’s phone tapped’

Kavitha further claimed that her husband’s phone had been tapped during the previous BRS regime. “In your 10 years of rule, no one ever heard my husband’s name. Today you make allegations against him. Without even considering he is the son-in-law of the house, you tapped his phone. Is eavesdropping on my husband justified?” she asked.

Expressing confidence that she would one day become chief minister, Kavitha said she would expose all alleged illegal activities of BRS leaders. She added that several victims of Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao had approached her with complaints. She alleged that a venture developed by a firm in which Krishna Rao’s son served as a director had encroached upon a water body.