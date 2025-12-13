Congress wins more but BRS resurgence sparks debate

HYDERABAD: The outcome of the first phase of the Telangana panchayat elections has triggered an intense debate in state political circles, with the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS dissecting their performances at the village level.

The State Election Commission (SEC) conducted polls for 4,230 gram panchayats, and the results indicate a clear edge for the Congress. Candidates backed by the ruling party won 2,567 panchayats, accounting for 60.69% of villages. BRS-backed candidates secured 1,162 villages (27.47%), marking a notable resurgence for the party that lost power in the state in 2023 and failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat the following year.

The BJP-supported candidates won 194 panchayats, while CPI and CPM-backed candidates secured 23 and 24 villages respectively. Independent candidates triumphed in 260 gram panchayats.

The BRS’ relatively strong showing has sparked internal discussions within the Congress. Party leaders are reportedly concerned about how BRS-backed candidates managed to win 1,162 villages, especially in constituencies represented by Congress MLAs.

Questions are being raised about gaps in grassroots engagement and whether local legislators failed to consolidate support in their segments. Analysts point out that BRS-backed candidates performed well in several districts, even winning nearly half the sarpanch positions in a few pockets. This has become a key discussion point within the ruling party as it assesses organisational shortcomings during the first phase.