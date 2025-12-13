Dr Nori praises CM Revanth Reddy for successful conduct of Global Summit

HYDERABAD: State Government Advisor and renowned Indian-American cancer specialist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu congratulated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the successful conduct of the Telangana Rising Global Summit.

In a letter to the CM, Dr Nori said: “The agreements worth lakhs of crores entered with the investors is a testament to the confidence reposed in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s governance, commitment and future vision.”

The large-scale investments in sectors like deep tech, green energy and life sciences demonstrated the strength of the Telangana Rising Vision 2047, which will also place the Telangana State on the global stage soon.

The government advisor also praised the chief minister for improving healthcare and living standards of people. Investments in healthcare will ensure every citizen in Telangana receives world-class medical care.

Stating that Telangana has the potential to become a global leader in cancer treatment, Dr Nori said the Future City will also become India’s startup hub and a global centre for human-centric development.

Dr Nori expressed his desire to meet Revanth Reddy during his visit to the city in the third week of January 2026.