Field survey for Vikarabad-Krishna railway line completed, says Minister Vaishnaw

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Railways has confirmed that the proposed new railway line between Vikarabad and Krishna Junction railway station in Narayanapet has moved a step forward with the field survey for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) now completed.

Answering to an unstarred question raised by M Anil Kumar Yadav in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that although Vikarabad and Krishna are already connected through the existing network via Wadi Junction, the railways initiated a survey for a direct 130-km line to improve regional connectivity.

The minister said the DPR is under preparation and will subsequently undergo consultations with stakeholders, including state governments, along with mandatory appraisals by NITI Aayog and the finance ministry. He added that project approvals are part of a “continuous and dynamic process,” making it difficult to specify exact timelines.

He highlighted that project sanctioning depends on multiple factors, such as anticipated traffic, economic viability, first and last-mile connectivity, operational requirements, socio-economic considerations and overall availability of funds.

He also outlined significant progress in railway infrastructure in Telangana. Budget allocation for works in the state has risen sharply from an annual average of Rs 886 crore during 2009-14 (including undivided Andhra Pradesh) to Rs 5,337 crore in 2025-26. Track commissioning has also accelerated, with 774 km completed between 2014 and 2025, compared to 87 km between 2009 and 2014.