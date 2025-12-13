Five held for renting out bank accounts to cyber crooks in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Cybercrime police arrested five persons for allegedly supplying bank accounts in bulk for cyber and betting frauds. The arrested individuals have been identified as Kanugula Venkatesh, Mogili Gopi, Kandrakonda Sai Ram, Angadi Arjun, and Panguluri Rajesh.

According to police, the prime accused, Venkatesh, who runs a textile shop in Old Alwal, became addicted to online betting platforms and incurred losses of around Rs 75 lakh. To recover the amount, he contacted betting app organisers on Telegram through groups such as Tamil Nadu Gaming Company, GDS Pay India Bank Account, and Red Pay Timoshy.

He was promised a commission for supplying bank accounts on a rental basis. Venkatesh initially provided his own business accounts to cyber fraudsters and earned nearly Rs 4 lakh at a 0.5% commission. Encouraged by the income, he involved his associates and opened multiple current accounts using fake shop registration documents, altering shop names to mislead bank officials.

They also opened accounts in the names of unsuspecting individuals by paying them Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000 per account. Net banking credentials were created and shared with Telegram handlers for cyber fraud and betting transactions.