INTERVIEW | It’s not all fun & games: YI university V-C raises the bar for next generation

Dr Kishore Gopinathan, a long-time figure in Indian sports administration, now takes on a role as Vice Chancellor of Young India Sports University, Telangana. In an exclusive conversation with TNIE’s Meghna Nath, he outlines his plans to develop the university and expand sports and academic opportunities for the next generation.

What is your vision for Young India Sports University?

We have a vision to offer various academic courses which will help the next generation to get themselves educated in the various sports academic segments, as we have got various segments of sports that include sports coaching, sports management, sports technology, sports sciences, and sports analytics. All the physical education, human performance, indigenous and traditional martial games, all these are in our plan so that the aspirant can get state-of-the-art infrastructure and the latest coaching and training methodologies.

What would be your key focus in the first 100 days in office?

With the 100-day priority, we have planned to set visions, governance, regulatory framework, to have Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various national and international premier academic bodies and agencies, launch priority academic programs, recruit core faculty, establish a basic sports science centre, set up of administrative and digital infrastructure, and initiate research collaborations.