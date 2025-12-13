Kavitha is exposing ‘misdeeds’ of BRS regime: TPCC chief Mahesh Goud

HYDERABAD: Reacting to Kalvakuntla Kavitha alleging that the previous BRS regime, which was led by her father K Chandrasekhar Rao, had tapped her husband’s phone, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take action based on her statement.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that Kavitha was slowly revealing the “facts” of previous regime.

“She is now revealing several facts about the previous government. She is exposing its misdeeds,” he said.

Mahesh Goud also took a dig at Kavitha for expressing her aspiration to become a chief minister. “There is nothing wrong if Kavitha aspires to become the chief minister. But no individual should be overtaken by excessive ambition,” he said.

Protest against ‘vote theft’

The TPCC chief, meanwhile, revealed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, other Cabinet members, MLAs, MLCs and PAC members will take part in a protest, to be staged at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on December 14, against the alleged “vote theft” and electoral roll manipulation. He said more than 14 lakh signatures were collected as part of the campaign.

Referring to the first phase of panchayat elections held on Thursday, he said that the Congress secured a “massive victory” in the first phase of sarpanch elections, winning over 2,600 of the 4,230 panchayats, including nearly 90% of the unanimous seats. He congratulated the Congress-supported candidates for this poll success. “The results showed that people are satisfied with the government’s performance,” he said.

Stating that the mandate was an endorsement of the Revanth Reddy government’s focus on development and administrative reforms, he urged voters to support Congress-backed candidates in the second and third phases as well.