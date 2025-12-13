Messi-CM Revanth Reddy fixture kick-off today

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is preparing for a once-in-a-lifetime fixture on Saturday, with Lionel Messi set to take the field in a city transformed into a giant home stadium, going by the banners that lined the streets on Friday. Fans are warming up early, and organisers say the “City of Pearls” is ready for its first taste of a penalty-shootout-style frenzy.

Messi is scheduled to touch down at 4 pm before heading straight to Falaknuma Palace for a meet-and-greet at 4:30 pm. About 240 attendees, each reportedly paying Rs 10 lakh, will get a photograph and autograph with the Argentine captain.

From there, the World Cup winner will make his way to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal for a 20-minute friendly with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a match organisers are billing as the city’s most unusual crossover fixture.

According to officials, the cricket pitch will remain untouched, with only half the ground opened for the event. Once the whistle blows on the friendly, Messi will jog a lap with 24 underprivileged children from across Telangana as part of a football clinic focused on basic skills, particularly dribbling.

A brief parade and a state felicitation will follow, taking the total runtime to roughly 90 minutes. Messi will then return to Falaknuma Palace before leaving for Delhi at 11 pm.

Fan interest has surged across the city.