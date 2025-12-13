Rodents bite patient at Warangal MGM Hospital; raises questions over hygiene, management

WARANGAL: Rodents in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital Warangal bit a patient undergoing treatment in the Orthopaedic Ward.

The incident came to light on Saturday after the patient's family members revealed the negligence of the hospital authorities.

The patient was identified as Arsham Bharath Kumar (27), a resident of Nandigam village in Nallabelly Mandal of Warangal district. He was admitted to MGM Hospital on November 16, 2025, after sustaining severe injuries in a road accident. Due to the seriousness of his condition, doctors were forced to amputate one of his legs during treatment in the orthopaedic department in the hospital.

According to the patient’s relatives, rodents bit Bharath Kumar’s finger while he was lying on the bed in the Orthopaedic Department, Male Ward, Unit II, in the hospital.

After the rodent bite, Bharath Kumar's family members immediately alerted the hospital staff, following which a tetanus (TT) injection was administered to the patient as a precautionary measure.

After revealing the incident to the media, the hospital authorities are discharging the patient, Bharath Kumar, from the hospital. They alleged that instead of providing the treatment to the patient, the hospital authorities were attempting to discharge him prematurely to avoid responsibility if complications arose.