Teacher brands kid with hot ladle, booked in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Filmnagar police have registered a case against a tuition teacher, Sree Manasa, for allegedly branding a seven-year-old boy with a hot ladle.

According to police, the teacher resorted to the assault because the child “was not listening” during his lessons. The boy, the son of a watchman living in a building adjacent to the accused’s residence, had been attending tuition classes for the past three months, usually between 6.30 pm and 9 pm.

On Thursday, when the child did not return home even after 9.30 pm, his parents contacted the teacher, who asked them to come and take him. When the boy’s father reached her house, he noticed multiple burns on the child’s face, hands, and legs.

Upon being questioned, the boy told his parents that the teacher had hit him with a hot ladle, causing the burns. When confronted, the teacher reportedly told the parents to “do whatever you can.”

Police said the child sustained burns at nearly eight places on his face, both hands, and thigh.

A case has been registered under Section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 75 of the JJ Act. An investigation is in progress.