Telanaga to move SC against Andhra Pradesh’s Polavaram-Nallamalasagar project

HYDERABAD: Telangana government has decided to file objections against Polavaram-Nallamalasgar irrigation project by Andhra Pradesh government in Supreme Court.

“We have requested senior Supreme Court counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent Telangana in the apex court in the case,” Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said here on Friday.

A preparatory meeting on Polavaram-Nallamalasagar case would be held at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi on Saturday.

Uttam will also meet Singhvi and hold discussions with him during the day.

It may be recalled here that the Andhra Pradesh government after cancelling the Polavaram-Banakacherla tenders for preparing the detailed project report, invited fresh tenders for preparing the detailed project report of Polavaram-Nallamalasagar, to draw 200 tmcft water from Godavari.