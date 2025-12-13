Telangana HC pulls up government over 'Akhanda-2' ticket hike as minister disowns GO

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: The special chief secretary (home) was left in an uncomfortable situation on Friday with the Telangana High Court expressing its displeasure at the repeated issuance of GOs permitting the hiking of ticket rates for the film Akhanda-2, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stating that the latest GO was released without his knowledge.

The minister told reporters in Madgulapally of Nalgonda district that he was unaware of the GO as he was busy campaigning for the panchayat elections. He said he had called the home secretary and requested that representations from any directors or producers regarding a movie ticket rate hike should not be accepted and that there should be no further increase in movie ticket rates.

Earlier in the day, Justice NV Shravan Kumar expressed displeasure over the GOs allowing the ticket price hike and questioned how the official could repeatedly issue such orders despite the court suspending the enhanced ticket prices earlier. The authorities were bound to implement court orders, the judge said, expressing shock at the repeated violations.

Subsequently, Justice Shravan Kumar made the observation while hearing a batch of three writ petitions challenging the latest government memo that allowed the hike in cinema ticket prices.