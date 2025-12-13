Telangana's Patancheru logs its coldest December morning in nine years

HYDERABAD: Patancheru in Sangareddy district registered the lowest temperature in the state on Friday at 5.4°C, the coldest recorded in the locality in nine years.

Even as social media claimed Hyderabad had witnessed its coldest December morning in years, IMD officials said Patancheru logged the lowest temperature. In contrast, Hyderabad recorded a minimum of 10.8°C, well above the city’s all-time December low of 7.2°C reported in 1966.

Explaining the sudden chill, IMD official GNRS Srinivasa Rao said, “This year’s temperature pattern is unexpected. Despite prevailing northwesterly winds, which typically do not lead to such sharp drops in central Telangana, temperatures have plunged significantly.” He said cloudless nights led to radiative cooling, causing rapid heat loss from the ground and a steep drop in minimum temperatures.

On Saturday, cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

On Friday, Adilabad and Medak followed Patancheru at 7.2°C, Rajendranagar at 7.5°C and Hanamkonda at 8.5°C.