They never sang Vande Mataram but now claiming its ownership: SP leader Akhilesh

HYDERABAD: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday lambasted the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for creating a row over Vande Mataram and initiating the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise.

In a veiled attack on BJP, he said that “people who never sang Vande Mataram are now trying to claim ownership of the national song”.

Akhilesh was in the city as part of his nationwide campaign: “Vision India — Plan, Develop, Ascent”.

Addressing the media, he said: “People who never sang Vande Mataram, neither before or after Independence, are now trying to claim the ownership. Those who once identified themselves with only one colour and opposed the Tricolour are today demanding that others sing Vande Mataram.”

In a sharp attack on the BJP, he also accused the saffron party of “hypocrisy and undermining democratic process in conducting SIR”.

The SP chief said that institutions such as the Election Commission of India and the entire SIR framework should focus on increasing voter participation, instead of creating fear and confusion among citizens. “In Uttar Pradesh, nearly three crore electors are likely to be deleted from the voters’ list,” he claimed.

“Wherever the BJP faces defeat, more votes are removed. This is not SIR. This is NRC in disguise,” he said.