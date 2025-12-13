They never sang Vande Mataram but now claiming its ownership: SP leader Akhilesh

HYDERABAD: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday lambasted the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for creating a row over Vande Mataram and initiating the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise.
In a veiled attack on BJP, he said that “people who never sang Vande Mataram are now trying to claim ownership of the national song”.
Akhilesh was in the city as part of his nationwide campaign: “Vision India — Plan, Develop, Ascent”.
Addressing the media, he said: “People who never sang Vande Mataram, neither before or after Independence, are now trying to claim the ownership. Those who once identified themselves with only one colour and opposed the Tricolour are today demanding that others sing Vande Mataram.”
In a sharp attack on the BJP, he also accused the saffron party of “hypocrisy and undermining democratic process in conducting SIR”.
The SP chief said that institutions such as the Election Commission of India and the entire SIR framework should focus on increasing voter participation, instead of creating fear and confusion among citizens. “In Uttar Pradesh, nearly three crore electors are likely to be deleted from the voters’ list,” he claimed.
“Wherever the BJP faces defeat, more votes are removed. This is not SIR. This is NRC in disguise,” he said.
Akhilesh also sought to know “why Aadhaar-linked to fingerprints and retina data not being properly considered for voter validation”.
Stating that the right to vote forms the basis of all forms of democratic protection like justice, reservations, employment and the power to change governments, he said: “Now this vote itself is being removed. This is the BJP’s model,” he said.
NDA retained power only because of TDP
The SP president also addressed a meeting organised at the Old MLA Quarters by Congress MP M Anil Kumar Yadav, he said: “We have weakened the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and pushed them back. The government in Delhi is running today because of the people of Andhra Pradesh.”
“In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the voters of Uttar Pradesh significantly weakened the BJP. But the BJP-led NDA retained power at the Centre only because the AP’s TDP extended support to it,” he added.
SP chief lauds Revanth for supporting Yadav community
Hyderabad: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday lauded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for according strong political recognition to the Yadav community in Telangana. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who met Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence, also praised the latter for according state festival status to “Sadar,” a festival greatly cherished by the Yadav community.
“Yadavs across the country will always remember Revanth Reddy for his contribution to the community,” he said. The two leaders reportedly discussed the latest political developments. Revanth also briefed Akhilesh about the development and welfare programmes being implemented by the Telangana government. Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, Ramagundam MLA Raj Thakur and senior Congress leader Rohin Reddy were present on the occasion.
‘People will once again extend support to BRS’
Akhilesh also met BRS working president KT Rama Rao and other BRS leaders. Yadav exuded confidence that the political landscape in Telangana was poised for change and that the people would once again extend their support to the BRS.
The SP chief observed that victories and defeats were natural in politics and often provide an opportunity for people to reassess a party’s performance and policies. “In the past, we too secured very few seats. But people continued to stand with us. With their support, we have now pushed the BJP to second position in UP and emerged strong in the Lok Sabha with 37 MPs. No one can predict when or whom people will support.
If a party stays connected with the people, they will certainly give it another opportunity. We expect a similar shift in Telangana as well,” Akhilesh said. Stating that SP was an inspiration to BRS, Rama Rao said that the pink party too would “bounce back” and return to power in Telangana. He also said that the SP chief would meet BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao during his next visit to the state.