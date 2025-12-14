A classroom of rare coins and stamps

HYDERABAD: At a time when letters have given way to instant messages and emails, a government model school in Aliya is attempting to rekindle interest in philately and numismatics among students through a dedicated exhibition.

The initiative was launched by headmaster G Vishwanadh Gupta to spark curiosity among children about history, culture and heritage through tangible artefacts.

More than 1,000 stamps and coins were put on display at the exhibition. The collection included postage stamps issued by India, Singapore, Gibraltar, Canada and Sri Lanka, along with coins from several countries. Rare coins dating back to the later Chola period also featured prominently, drawing keen interest from students.

Speaking to TNIE, Gupta says many students were unfamiliar with philately and numismatics. “Numismatics is the study and collection of coins, currency notes and medals. It helps students understand how money and history have evolved over time and preserves our cultural heritage in an engaging way,” he adds.

He mentions that coin collection improves observation, patience and curiosity among children, while also enhancing their understanding of history, geography and economics. “It teaches the value of money, saving habits and the importance of preserving old objects,” he says.

Explaining the relevance of philately, Gupta adds that a stamp collection offers insights into a country’s achievements, freedom movement, biodiversity and scientific progress. “Each stamp tells a story. Through this exhibition, we want students to share their collections, learn from one another and gain confidence by presenting what they know,” he adds.