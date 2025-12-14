All set for second phase of Telangana panchayat polls today

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has made all the arrangements for smooth conduct of the second phase of elections to gram panchayats on Sunday. The polling will be held from 7 am to 1 pm.

As many as 12,782 candidates are in the fray for 3,911 sarpanch posts and 71,071 for 29,917 ward members. Ballot papers and boxes have already been dispatched to the mandal centres for the polling.

As many as 57,22,665 voters (27,96,006 male), (29,26,306 female) and others (153) will decide the fate of the candidates in the second phase. Counting of votes will be taken up from 2 pm onwards. A total of 415 sarpanches and 8,305 ward members have been elected unanimously.

Voters can download their voter slips and locate their polling station by using Te-poll Mobile App. The TSEC has established a call centre facility with toll free No 9240021456.