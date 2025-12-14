Another rat bite incident at MGM Hospital in Telangana

WARANGAL: A patient undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital, Warangal, was allegedly bitten by rats while admitted to the orthopaedic ward. The patient, Arsham Bharath Kumar (27), a resident of Nandigam village in Nallabelly mandal, was admitted on November 16 after sustaining injuries in a road accident. Owing to the severity of his condition, doctors amputated one of his legs.

Family members said while Bharath was lying on his bed in the ward of the orthopaedic department, rodents bit his finger. Hospital staff were informed, following which a tetanus injection was administered. They alleged that after the matter came to public attention, hospital authorities attempted to discharge the patient. They claimed this was an effort to avoid responsibility.

In 2022, a patient, P Srinivas (42), who was admitted to the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit, was bitten by rodents. He was later shifted to NIMS, , where he died.

Hospital sources said around 600 outsourcing staff, including personnel for patient care, sanitation, security and pest control, have been engaged through three private agencies. Sources pointed out that the contract period of the private agency ended four months ago, but it has since been extended, with payments continuing.