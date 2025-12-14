Minister Uttam presses Centre for fast-tracking of Telangana projects

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday urged the Jal Shakti Ministry to fast-track statutory approvals for major irrigation projects, including the Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahita–Chevella Sujala Sravanthi scheme.

In a representation to Jal Shakti Secretary VL Kantha Rao, Uttam said delays were affecting farmers in drought-prone areas and pushing up project costs. He said proposals in the Krishna and Godavari basins had been pending with Central agencies despite repeated submissions, and that early clearances were needed to protect Telangana’s water entitlements and enable access to Union assistance.

He flagged the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, whose Detailed Project Report is awaiting clearance from the Central Water Commission (CWC). The state has sought appraisal of Phase I for an initial utilisation of 45 tmcft, including drinking water, to provide early relief, with Phase II to follow statutory approvals.

The minister also sought early clearance for the Sammakka Sagar project, stating that replies to CWC observations had been submitted and remaining queries were being addressed. He asked that scrutiny be completed to allow early benefits.

On inter-state issues, he called for an early award by the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II, saying this would help Telangana secure clearances for projects taken up earlier on surplus water provisions.