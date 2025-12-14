Race for ‘lucky’ TPCC working president posts

HYDERABAD: A year after appointing B Mahesh Kumar Goud as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, the Congress high command has now shifted its focus to finalising the long-pending list of working presidents.

The posts, which have remained unfilled, continue to be held by the existing incumbents, even as the party prepares for an organisational reshuffle.

The move has rekindled aspirations among several Congress leaders, including a few MLAs, MPs and youngsters, who see the working president position as a crucial stepping stone in their political careers.

Many have intensified lobbying efforts, hoping the new appointments will open avenues for rapid elevation within the party.

Leaders point to the party’s own history to underscore the importance of the role. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who joined the Congress in 2017, rose from working president to TPCC chief before taking over as the state’s chief minister.

Senior leaders such as Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Mohammad Azharuddin also served as working presidents before entering the state Cabinet. Current TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud previously held the same post as did AICC secretary Kusum Kumar.

Given this tradition of upward mobility, many leaders are keenly competing for a spot in the revamped TPCC. According to party sources, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, former Khairatabad DCC president C Rohin Reddy, former MLA and AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar, among others, are actively seeking the party’s nod for the working president position.

With organisational restructuring underway, several young leaders, MLAs and MPs believe the working president role could significantly bolster their future prospects. As the high command deliberates, anticipation is building within the Telangana Congress ranks over who will make the cut for these influential positions.