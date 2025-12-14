Threads meet tech as Sircilla handloom products turn ‘smart’

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Sircilla’s handlooms, long celebrated for weaving tradition into fabric, have now stitched technology into their threads. Renowned weaver Nalla Vijay has created a unique ‘QR Code’ shawl that blends traditional pattu weaving with digital innovation, turning textile art into an interactive record of state’s culture and progress.

The shawl was unveiled by BRS working president KT Rama Rao at his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday. Praising the innovation, Rama Rao says such experiments reflect the evolving creativity and brilliance of Sircilla’s artisans.

Conceptualised as ‘Pogu Bandham tho Phone Bandham’ (connecting threads with technology), the shawl features a QR code intricately woven into the fabric. When scanned, it offers information on Telangana’s history, culture, prominent temples and historic monuments. The digital content also showcases key initiatives of the state government under former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, including Mission Bhagiratha, the KLIS and Yadadrigutta temple.

Vijay completed the shawl in just 15 days. “My father once made a saree that could fit into a matchbox, and he has always been my inspiration. Earlier, when I designed colour-changing and matchbox sarees, I received the Ugadi Award from former CM KCR. With this QR Code shawl, I wanted to present Telangana’s development and heritage to the world and show that Sircilla will always be a centre of innovation,” Vijay says.

He adds he wishes to present the shawl to the BRS president through Rama Rao, who assured him that he would personally do so. Vijay also says Rama Rao’s continued encouragement of weavers has inspired artisans to experiment and innovate further.