TPCC working president Jagga Reddy felicitates gram panchayat poll winners, losers

SANGAREDDY: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, better known as Jagga Reddy has been known to do things differently and he did not disappoint on Saturday while felicitating the winners in first phase of gram panchayat election.

The maverick leader used the opportunity to lift spirits of not just the winners but also the defeated candidates by handing out garlands to winners and reassurance to those who fell short. Jagga Reddy, accompanied by his wife and TGIIC chairperson Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy, congratulated the candidates who won with Congress support while ensuring those who lost were not left feeling entirely left out.

Addressing party workers, Jagga Reddy announced that Musk Aliveni Narsaimha Reddy, a Congress-backed candidate who lost the Kondapur sarpanch election, had been nominated as the Market Committee chairman of Sadashivapet. The announcement drew attention for turning electoral defeat into an administrative promotion.

Congress-supported candidates won in 45 villages, a result the party described as encouraging. Speaking to the gathering of newly elected sarpanches, Jagga Reddy said the victories were achieved through their own efforts, noting that he could not take part in the campaign.

“All of you fought and won on your own. For me, every winner here is a sarpanch, and even those who lost are also sarpanches in my eyes,” he said. He added that decisions on independents seeking to join the Congress, as well as those who had contested against the party, would be left to mandal-level leaders.