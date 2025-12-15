Chilly nights continue across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Cold weather conditions continued across Telangana on Sunday, with several districts recording minimum temperatures significantly below normal, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad.

Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 6.2°C, which was 6.6°C below normal. Medak followed with a minimum temperature of 8.8°C.

In the Greater Hyderabad region, Patancheru recorded 9°C, Rajendranagar 10°C and Hyderabad city 12.4°C, marking a departure of 3.3°C below normal.

Other parts of the state also experienced chilly nights, with Hanamkonda recording 12°C, Ramagundam 11.8°C, Nizamabad 12.5°C and Nalgonda 14°C. Khammam reported a minimum temperature of 14.6°C.

The IMD said dry weather is likely to prevail across the state for the next three days. In some areas, minimum temperatures may remain 2°C to 3°C below normal, particularly during night and early morning hours.

The department has also issued a cold wave warning for isolated places in North and Central Telangana for Monday.