Industrial park coming up in CM Revanth’s constituency

HYDERABAD: A multipurpose industrial park is expected to come up shortly in Kodangal Assembly constituency being represented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) has prepared the required plans and readied all documentation for the project, and the government is currently in the process of obtaining statutory clearances.

According to the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR), accessed by TNIE, the proposed industrial park will be developed over 849.6 acres across Hakeempet, Polepally and Lagcherla villages in Dudyal mandal of Vikarabad district.

The project is slated for completion within one to two years from the date of receipt of all statutory clearances from the departments concerned. TGIIC will develop infrastructure such as roads, water and power supply systems, wastewater treatment plants and other facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 210 crore.

The proposed park will host various industries such as AAC bricks and block manufacturing, non-alcoholic beverage units, automobile manufacturing, lead-acid battery units, ceramics, glass and pottery units, tile manufacturing, and synthetic detergent and soap production.

It will also accommodate units manufacturing glue and gelatin, an integrated unit for ammonia production using hydrogen generated through pyrolysis or gasification, milk processing and dairy product units, and integrated facilities for reprocessing waste textile fabric, yarn or textile materials.

In addition, the park will host pharmaceutical units, wire drawing and wire netting industries, metal surface treatment units, MS ingot or billet manufacturing units, steel re-rolling mills, utensil manufacturing units, industries producing industrial carbon including electrodes and graphite blocks, activated carbon, carbon black, and other allied industries.