KCR convenes key meeting to boost BRS

HYDERABAD: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for a crucial meeting of his party leaders on December 19. The meeting, being held after a long hiatus, assumes importance as it comes in the backdrop of the Congress government organising celebratory events, marking completion of its two years in office.

During the meeting, the party will discuss issues related to irrigation, farmers and other pressing matters, and announce agitational programmes aimed at exposing the alleged failures of the Congress government. On December 19, KCR will chair a joint meeting of the BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP) and the Party State Executive to be held at Telangana Bhavan.

According to a press statement issued by KCR’s office, the joint meeting will discuss the Krishna and Godavari river waters issues, particularly the alleged negligent attitude shown by the present Congress government in constructing the irrigation projects, conceived and started by the BRS government during its 10-year rule.

The BRS is of the view that the Congress failed to prevent the Andhra Pradesh government from utilising the excess waters of Krishna and Godavari and this will also be discussed in the same meeting.