KTR warns of retaliation if Congress doesn’t stop ‘political murders’

NALGONDA: Stating that “politics of murder” are absolutely unacceptable in a democracy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday issued a stern warning that the pink party would be forced to retaliate if the Congress leaders does not stop attacks on its cadre.

The former minister visited the family of Uppula Mallayya who was allegedly killed by Congress activists in Lingampally village of Nutankal mandal in Suryapet district.

After paying floral tributes to a portrait of Mallayya and consoling his family members, Rama Rao said: “If the Congress leaders doesn’t stop these attacks, the BRS will be forced to retaliate. If we lose our patience, nothing will be left of the Congress. Do not test our patience.”

Condemning the killing of Mallayya, he said: “The murder of Mallayya for the sake of a poll victory is a despicable crime.”

The BRS leader also said that the BRS neither resorted to such attacks nor adopted politics of murder during its 10-year rule. “The Congress, out of fear of losing elections, is creating havoc in villages, leading to murderous attacks, which is detrimental to democracy,” he said.

Rama Rao also expressed anger over the Congress workers allegedly kidnapping the husband of a sarpanch candidate in Yellamma Gudem village, and forcing him to drink urine.

The former minister, however, urged the party activists to exercise restraint, stating that nothing can be achieved through violence.