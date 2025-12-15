Lite byte: Chargesheet against KTR in E-Prix case after GP polls?

A fly on the wall has it that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is likely to file a chargesheet against BRS working president KT Rama Rao and IAS officer Arvind Kumar after the gram panchayat elections in connection with the Formula E-Prix case.

Top Congress leader kept in dark about Rahul’s visit?

While football legend Lionel Messi’s visit to Hyderabad to participate in a friendly match on Saturday cast a spell on large sections of people across the state, a senior TPCC leader was reportedly beside himself with fury.

The reason: He was allegedly not kept in the loop about Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s visit to watch the match. The leader is learnt to have given an earful to anyone who paid him a visit on Saturday.

However, he appeared pacified later in the night, walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal during the football event.

(With inputs from Ireddy Srinivas Reddy)