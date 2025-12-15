Modi-Shah SIR push aimed at securing 400 LS seats: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Stating that RSS ideologues like MS Golwalkar wanted over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha to change the Constitution and remove constitutionally guaranteed reservations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are pushing for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as they couldn’t secure 400 seats.

Accusing the BJP-led Union government of removing voting rights of country’s aboriginals, and thereby denying them Aadhaar, food security card and property rights, he said:”The right to vote of the poor will be snatched away (by BJP). Once a name has been removed from voters list, the Aadhaar card, ration card and lands will be snatched away. Adivasis and Aboriginals of this country will lose everything.”

Speaking at the “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, the chief minister said that “the issue is not merely about an election or Congress party, but it’s a problem of this nation”.

Revanth Reddy said that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is fighting against this issue and Telangana will join the fight. He also requested all the other states to join this fight against what he described as “vote theft”.