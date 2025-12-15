Neem dieback raises alarm in Telangana, FCRI launches in-depth scientific study

HYDERABAD: Widespread dieback of neem (Azadirachta indica) trees across Hyderabad and several districts of Telangana has prompted the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu-Hyderabad, to initiate a comprehensive, multi-dimensional scientific investigation to understand the cause, impact and long-term implications of the phenomenon.

Over the past few years, neem trees - considered a vital ecological, medicinal and cultural symbol - have been exhibiting alarming symptoms, including drying of upper branches, thinning foliage, reduced flowering and fruiting and significant canopy loss. The visible deterioration has raised public concern, particularly in urban areas where neem trees play a crucial role in microclimate regulation and biodiversity support.

What Is neem dieback?

According to V Krishna, IFS, Dean of FCRI and Conservator of Forests (Research & Development Circle), neem dieback is characterised by the drying of top branches soon after the monsoon season. “The infection begins at the top branches and gradually progresses downward. In some cases, the entire canopy is affected, though in many trees it remains limited to the upper crown,” he explained.

Identified cause: Phomopsis azadirachtae

The disease becomes prominent immediately after the rains, as Telangana transitions into winter. “This is when the pathogen becomes active. From October to February, the drying is clearly visible. By March most neem trees begin to recover naturally,” Krishna told TNIE, emphasising that neem is a highly resilient native species.