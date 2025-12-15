Staff shortage plagues Telangana minority residential schools

HYDERABAD: Serious concerns have once again surfaced over the functioning of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) with most of them reportedly operating without adequate wardens, regular teachers, junior lecturers, counsellors, record assistants, cooks and other essential staff, leading to multiple safety and welfare concerns, including food poisoning and snakebite cases.
Information obtained through the Right to Information Act reveals that more than 2,669 teaching and non-teaching posts are lying vacant across 205 institutions in the state.
According to the RTI data, vacancies include 72 principal posts, a large number of junior lecturer positions in subjects such as Zoology, Urdu, Telugu, Physics and Mathematics, along with posts in vocational courses. Several school-level teaching posts in Bio-Science, English and Telugu also remain unfilled. In addition, 82 physical directors, 69 women physical teachers, 19 staff nurses, 12 typists, 75 contingent staff and 30 cooks are among the posts lying vacant. Key positions such as wardens, librarians and staff nurses have remained unfilled at several institutions for the past three years.
The staff shortage has reportedly led to a rise in food poisoning cases over the past year, while student dropouts have also increased in the current academic year.
RTI activist Kareem Ansari, who filed the RTI on TMREIS, said the replies point to serious lapses in the functioning of minority residential institutions. He questioned the state government’s delay in filling vacancies and urged immediate recruitment, stating that thousands of students from economically weaker minority families depend on TMREIS for quality education.
Meanwhile, teachers working in the minority educational institutions say the prolonged recruitment delay has forced existing staff to handle multiple responsibilities. They noted that the last recruitment drive was held in 2023, and mounting work pressure has led several staff members to leave their jobs.