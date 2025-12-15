Telangana Min Uttam asks Centre to hike paddy procurement target

HYDERABAD: Stating that the paddy production in the state is estimated to be at 148 LMT, Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday urged the Centre to increase the procurement target from 54 LMT to 80 LMT.

He said that 52 LMT of 54 LMT target has already been met in the ongoing procurement drive.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, the minister said: “As of date, the state government has already procured 52 LMT of paddy. In a couple of days, the target set by the Centre will be met. There is an imperative need for enhancement of target to protect farmers from distress sale. It is therefore requested that the paddy procurement target be enhanced to 80 LMT for Kharif 2025-26.”

In his letter, Uttam also requested the Centre to resolve all long-pending operational and financial issues pertaining to rice distribution and paddy procurement.

He also requested the Centre to extend date for submission of custom milled rice (CMR) till January 31, 2026, underscoring that the same was discussed during the last meeting held on November 12, 2025. He also requested for additional rake allotment to facilitate expeditious movement of parboiled rice from FCI godowns in Telangana.