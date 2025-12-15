TPCC chief hints at Telangana Cabinet reshuffle

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday hinted at a potential change in the state Cabinet, while maintaining that the party’s high command decision will final in such matters.

In an informal chat with the reporters at Delhi, during the “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” rally in Delhi, he is also learnt to have reiterated that he is not aspiring for a Cabinet berth.

Sources within the Congress, meanwhile, revealed said that Mahesh Goud discussed Cabinet expansion and other political appointments with Rahul Gandhi while they were on their way to Delhi from Hyderabad, after attending the Hyderabad leg of the football legend Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour.

During his chat with reporters, Mahesh Goud also commented on former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha’s allegations against the BRS, noting that the people believe her words as she is an “insider”.

Taking a dig at Kavitha’s ambitions of becoming chief minister, he said that none of the family members of KCR have the stature to occupy that seat.