Ancient Durga idol unearthed on Godavari banks in Telangana

ADILABAD: Faith and folklore came together in Mancherial district after a centuries-old Goddess Durga idol was unearthed from the banks of the Godavari river at Mulkala village in Hazipur mandal.

Villagers, along with priests, excavated the idol following a visit by saints participating in the Godavari Parikrama Yatra.

According to villagers, around 600 saints travelling from Nashik to Yanam visited the riverbank near Mulkala on December 9, offered prayers to the Godavari and later worshipped at the village temple.

Special pujas held

During the visit, the saints reportedly identified the spot where the Durga idol was buried and advised villagers to retrieve and reinstall it.

The landowner, K Venkanna, was informed, following which special pujas were performed on Monday.

Around 11:30 am, the villagers excavated the site using a JCB and recovered the ancient idol, measuring about four feet in height. Abhishekam was performed soon after.

Villagers said the saints had drawn parallels with the famed Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, noting that the idol’s location on the banks of a river added to its spiritual significance.

Large numbers of villagers gathered at the riverbank to offer prayers after the idol was unearthed.