BRS to set up legal cells to protect sarpanches, provide legal support

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Stating that the BRS will not tolerate any attempt to harass the newly elected sarpanches, party working president KT Rama Rao on Monday announced plans to establish special legal cells in every district to protect panchayat heads and provide legal support to them.

The former minister was addressing the gathering at an event organised at Telangana Bhavan in Sircilla to felicitate the newly elected sarpanches and deputy sarpanches from Rajanna-Sircilla district.

While congratulating the winners, he asked the BRS-backed sarpanches not to be intimidated by threats from the Congress or government officials.

“If any official or ruling party leaders threaten you with suspension or harassment, do not hesitate even for a moment to contact the BRS. We are setting up legal cells in every district exclusively for you. Within half an hour, the party machinery will stand by your side, and we will fight for your rights in courts,” he said.

He made it clear that funds due to villages through the Finance Commission cannot be stopped by anyone and asserted that the BRS would take responsibility for securing those funds constitutionally.

Rama Rao stated that within just two years of governance, the Congress government has faced strong public resentment. He accused the government of failing to implement its promises such as Rythu Bandhu, farm loan waiver, pensions and gold for women.

He said that the victory of BRS-backed candidates in 40 to 70 per cent of sarpanch seats across the state reflects the people’s dissatisfaction with the Congress regime.