Congress govt supports all religious festivals: Telangana Minority Welfare Minister Azharuddin

HYDERABAD: Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday said that the Congress government was committed to supporting all religious festivals and ensuring that celebrations are conducted in a peaceful, inclusive and joyous manner.

Addressing the gathering at the Christmas celebrations of Telangana Secretariat Christian Employees, he recalled his personal association with Christian institutions and said that he had studied in a Christian institution, where he had the opportunity to experience the true spirit of Christmas every year.

He fondly remembered celebrating Christmas with friends and teachers in an atmosphere of harmony and goodwill.

Azhar also reminisced about Boxing Day celebrations, stating that playing cricket matches on Boxing Day was a cherished tradition during his student days. He said these experiences taught him the values of discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship and mutual respect.

The minister emphasised that Christmas reminds everyone of the importance of sharing, caring for the underprivileged and strengthening bonds among communities.

Azhar noted that festivals like Christmas play a vital role in promoting communal harmony and reinforcing India’s age-old tradition of unity in diversity.