Congress in pole position after phase-II of panchayat polls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: While candidates supported by the ruling Congress secured the most villages in the second phase of the gram panchayat elections, the results did not leave the BRS too disappointed. In fact, the third major cog in Telangana’s political wheel, the BJP, too, has made some gains, particularly in Nirmal and Adilabad districts.

As the elections are held on a non-party basis, political parties did not field candidates, though most contestants were backed by parties.

The State Election Commission conducted polling for 4,333 gram panchayats in the second phase, of which 415 sarpanches were elected unanimously. As per available data, Congress-backed candidates won in 2,297 villages, those supported by the BRS in 1,191, BJP-backed candidates in 257, while 578 villages were won by Independents and others.

In terms of overall share in the second phase, Congress-backed candidates accounted for about 52% of villages, the BRS around 28%, the BJP 6.2%, and others about 15%.

The BRS performed strongly in Siddipet, Jangaon and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts. In Siddipet district, BRS-backed candidates won 117 of the 182 villages, while Congress-backed candidates won 36, BJP-backed candidates 13, and others 16.

The BRS also recorded high numbers in Siddipet Assembly constituency and a notable presence in Dubbak.

In Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, BRS-supported candidates won 45 of 113 villages, Congress-backed candidates 24, BJP-backed candidates 23, and others 21.

The BJP reported better results in Nirmal and Adilabad districts.

In Adilabad, BJP-backed candidates won 43 of 156 villages, compared to 53 backed by Congress, 29 by the BRS, and 31 by others.

In Nirmal district, BJP-supported candidates won 53 of 113 villages, Congress-backed candidates 46 panchayats, BRS-backed candidates three and others 29.