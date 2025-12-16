Congress in pole position after phase-II of panchayat polls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: While candidates supported by the ruling Congress secured the most villages in the second phase of the gram panchayat elections, the results did not leave the BRS too disappointed. In fact, the third major cog in Telangana’s political wheel, the BJP, too, has made some gains, particularly in Nirmal and Adilabad districts.
As the elections are held on a non-party basis, political parties did not field candidates, though most contestants were backed by parties.
The State Election Commission conducted polling for 4,333 gram panchayats in the second phase, of which 415 sarpanches were elected unanimously. As per available data, Congress-backed candidates won in 2,297 villages, those supported by the BRS in 1,191, BJP-backed candidates in 257, while 578 villages were won by Independents and others.
In terms of overall share in the second phase, Congress-backed candidates accounted for about 52% of villages, the BRS around 28%, the BJP 6.2%, and others about 15%.
The BRS performed strongly in Siddipet, Jangaon and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts. In Siddipet district, BRS-backed candidates won 117 of the 182 villages, while Congress-backed candidates won 36, BJP-backed candidates 13, and others 16.
The BRS also recorded high numbers in Siddipet Assembly constituency and a notable presence in Dubbak.
In Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, BRS-supported candidates won 45 of 113 villages, Congress-backed candidates 24, BJP-backed candidates 23, and others 21.
The BJP reported better results in Nirmal and Adilabad districts.
In Adilabad, BJP-backed candidates won 43 of 156 villages, compared to 53 backed by Congress, 29 by the BRS, and 31 by others.
In Nirmal district, BJP-supported candidates won 53 of 113 villages, Congress-backed candidates 46 panchayats, BRS-backed candidates three and others 29.
The districts are represented by BJP MLAs Aletti Maheswar Reddy and Payal Shankar. The party also increased its tally of sarpanches across both phases compared to the previous gram panchayat elections.
Cumulatively, based on the results of the first two phases, Congress-backed candidates have won 5,246 gram panchayats (61.24%), BRS-backed candidates 2,329 (27.19%), BJP-backed candidates 500 (5.84%), and Independents and others 467 (5.45%).
The final phase of polling, scheduled for December 17, is expected to determine the overall distribution of sarpanches and the final share of villages backed by each party.
KNIFE-WIELDING DEFEATED CANDIDATE TRIES TO ASSAULT WINNER’S FAMILY
Adilabad: Unable to bear the humiliation of electoral defeat, the husband of a sarpanch candidate assaulted the family members of the winning candidate in Itikyalapahad village of Sirpur (T) mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.
The sarpanch post in this gram panchayat, which has 433 voters, was reserved for women (general category). Of the total 395 votes polled in the second phase of panchayat elections on Sunday, BJP-backed candidate V Thanubhai, wife of Poshetty, secured 131 votes while her nearest rival Meerabai, an “Independent”, polled 115 votes. On Monday morning, Meerabai’s husband Bheemrao, wielding a knife, tried to barge into the residence of Poshetty. The family members managed to overpower him and tied him to a tree before informing police about the incident. Police, who rushed to the spot, took Bheemrao into custody and registered a case against the accused.
A TIE, A TOSS, A MISSING VOTE AND A CONTROVERSY
YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: A controversy has arisen in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district over alleged lapses by election officials during the first phase of gram panchayat elections in Vasalamarri, the village adopted by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
According to officials, 1,234 votes were polled in the village, along with two postal ballots, taking the total to 1,236. Of these, 14 votes were declared invalid, three were cast for NOTA, and one ballot was reported missing. In the count, Dommata Anuradha Babu, contesting with the ring symbol and supported by the Congress, secured 609 votes, while Palugula Uma Rani Naveen, contesting with the scissors symbol and backed by the BRS, also secured 609 votes.
With both candidates tied, officials declared the result by a toss, in which Anuradha Babu was announced the winner. Officials had initially stated that a ballot cast in the sarpanch election was missing. However, the following day, the ballot paper marked with the scissors symbol was found in the same polling room.
Citing the recovered ballot as evidence, a BRS supporter met Yadadri Collector M Hanumantha Rao and submitted a petition. Uma Rani Naveen stated that she would approach the court if the issue was not addressed. The petition sought action against officials responsible for the lapse.
CONG, BRS SUPPORTERS CLASH IN KHAMMAM
KHAMMAM: A day after the second phase of panchayat elections, tension prevailed in New Lakshmipuram in Mudigonda mandal of Khammam district following a clash between the Congress and BRS workers. The sarpanch post in this village was bagged by BRS-backed candidate Salima. On Monday, the two groups entered into a heated argument, leading to a violent clash. The BRS activists alleged that the local Congress leaders, unable to digest the victory of Salima,
assaulted their supporters. But the Congress leaders claimed that it was BRS cadre who started the trouble. After being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and managed to disperse both groups to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, both groups lodged a complaint against each other.
TENSION AS WINNER’S BROTHER CRASHES TRACTOR INTO RIVAL’S HOUSE
KAMAREDDY: Emboldened by his brother’s election as a sarpanch, a youth crashed his tractor into a rival’s house on Monday morning. The incident occurred in Somarpet village in Yellareddy mandal around 10 am when a few villagers gathered at the residence of defeated candidate Bitla Balaraju to console him. Enraged by this, sarpanch-elect Kurma Papaiah’s brother Chiranjeevulu drove his tractor into Balaraju’s house, injuring five people who were sitting in the verandah.
Two of the injured, Ganji Bharthi and Balamani, sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. The other three — three-year-old Ganji Advith, Thota Sharada and Padma Sathyavva — are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Yellareddy. Angry villagers staged a protest and they were later joined by former BRS MLA Jajula Surendar and a few BJP leaders.