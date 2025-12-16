Hyderabad chilly at 13.8 degree C, outskirts colder

HYDERABAD: Cold conditions continued across Telangana on Monday, with Hyderabad recording a minimum temperature of 13.8°C, nearly 2°C below normal, as a cold spell tightened its grip over the state. The chill was sharper on the city’s outskirts, where Patancheru and Rajendranagar reported temperatures below 10°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Adilabad was the coldest district in the state at 7.7°C, followed by Medak at 9.3°C, Patancheru at 9.4°C and Rajendranagar at 9.5°C. Hanamkonda recorded 11.5°C, Dundigal 12.1°C and Ramagundam 12.8°C.

Other stations also saw cool nights, with Nalgonda at 13°C, Nizamabad 13.1°C, Hayathnagar 13.6°C, Khammam 15.4°C, Hakimpet 15.7°C and Bhadrachalam and Mahbubnagar at 16°C. No rainfall was recorded anywhere in the state during the past 24 hours.

The IMD has forecast dry weather for the next three days and said minimum temperatures in some parts of Telangana may remain 2°C to 3°C below normal, especially in the northern and central districts. No weather warnings have been issued, IMD officials said.