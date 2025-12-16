Major parties object to GHMC delimitation, meet Commissioner Karnan over lack of consultation

HYDERABAD: The ongoing delimitation exercise to increase the number of wards from 150 to 300 following the expansion of the GHMC has drawn objections from all major political parties, though their responses have differed in tone and intensity.

While leaders of the ruling Congress have sought clarity on the basis of the delimitation, criticism by the opposition BRS and BJP has been expectedly sharper with the two parties alleging arbitrariness and violation of statutory norms.

Leaders from Congress, BRS and the BJP, including MLAs and corporators, met GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan on Monday and submitted representations over the delimitation exercise, which they said was being conducted at the Centre for Good Governance without wider consultation. BRS leaders warned that they would move court if the process continued without addressing the objections.

Reassuring the public representatives, Karnan said their concerns would be taken up at a special GHMC meeting scheduled for Tuesday at the Council Hall, GHMC head office.

The meeting will focus on the merger of 27 urban local bodies into GHMC, the realignment of wards in the Corporation, and the placement of a preliminary notification before the general body for suggestions and objections.

We weren’t consulted about delimitation, allege leaders

Among those who met the GHMC commissioner included MLAs Danam Nagender, Arekapudi Gandhi, T Srinivas Yadav, Kaleru Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal, Marri Rajashekar Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy and T Raja Singh, MLCs Dasoju Sravan Kumar, S Vani Devi and Balmoori Venkat and corporators from the three parties.