MGNREGS name change aimed at diluting rural job scheme, says Telangana Minister Seethakka

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Monday expressed strong displeasure over what she termed the Centre’s attempts to alter not only the name but also the spirit and implementation framework of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

She alleged that the Union government’s decisions were contrary to Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of providing livelihood security to the rural poor and that those decisions would ultimately weaken the scheme.

Reacting to the Union government introducing a Bill in the Lok Sabha to rename MGNREGS as “Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission, Grameen (VB-G RAM G)”, Seethakka strongly objected to the move, stating that it reflected a deliberate attempt to dilute the historic programme.

She said the scheme, introduced by the then UPA government with the objectives of ensuring livelihood security for the rural poor, reducing migration and strengthening rural infrastructure, was being systematically undermined. She alleged that the Centre’s approach amounted to punishing both the poor and the states.