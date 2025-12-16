Newly elected Kalyani sarpanch prioritises tackling monkey menace in Telangana

KAMAREDDY: Chuda Navya, the newly elected sarpanch of Kalyani village, on Monday made it clear that tackling the monkey menace would be her priority as it was her promise to voters during the campaign.

Navya recalled the numerous complaints she had received from residents that monkeys have made daily life difficult, forcing families to keep doors shut and restricting movement within the village. Troops of monkeys have created havoc in the village, gathering at entry points and on the outskirts, terrifying residents.

An MBA final-year student at Holy Mary College, Ghatkesar, Navya secured 901 votes in the election, winning by a margin of 584. Kalyani, located about 3 km from Yellareddy town, has a population of around 2,200.

Navya said she would give priority to her responsibilities as sarpanch after completing her MBA. She intends to focus on roads, drainage, street lighting and improving water and toilet facilities in local schools.