Officials confirm tiger presence in Telangana's Kamareddy

KAMAREDDY: Forest officials have confirmed the presence of a tiger in Kamareddy district after pugmarks were found near Chukkapur–Ambarumet road stretch passing through Machareddy and Domakonda mandals.

This was after the discovery of carcasses of cow and buffalo calves in farms on the eastern and western sides of the forest. Forest officials collected pugmarks and, after consultation with a tiger tracker, confirmed that a tiger was roaming the forest area.

District Forest Officer Nikitha Boga and Forest Divisional Officer PV Rama Krishna, along with their teams, visited the site on Monday and installed camera traps to monitor the animal’s movement.

Nearby villages have been alerted, and announcements have been made advising residents not to enter the forest during early morning and evening hours. A report has been submitted to higher authorities, who reviewed the situation through video conference.

Sources said the rising tiger population in Maharashtra has led to animals entering Telangana through 42 identified corridors, with Asifabad alone accounting for 14. Officials believe the tiger may have moved into Kamareddy in search of habitat but is unlikely to stay, as suitable forest cover beyond Machareddy is limited. However, if it encounters a mate, it may settle after identifying a suitable habitat.

Meanwhile, a leopard attacked cattle near Mustapur village on Sunday night. The FDO said leopard numbers were increasing but the animals largely remained within forest limits.