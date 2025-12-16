Preliminary delimitation notification challenged in Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: C Vinay Kumar of Chikkadpally, Hyderabad, on Monday moved a lunch motion petition before the Telangana High Court challenging the preliminary delimitation notification dated December 9, issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner.

In his petition, Vinay Kumar alleged that the GHMC commissioner issued the preliminary notification without considering objections submitted earlier. He sought a direction to the civic body to examine those objections before issuing the final delimitation notification.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the exercise had caused confusion among voters in several divisions. It was submitted that Ramnagar Division-87, earlier known as Chikkadpally Division, was proposed to be renamed as Bagh Lingampally Division-164. Counsel said the name Ramnagar Division-87 had been in use for decades and continued through the GHMC elections of 2009, 2016 and 2020, and that another change would confuse residents.

The petition also contended that the delimitation could result in diversion of funds, with allocations meant for existing divisions being shifted to newly merged ones.

After hearing the submissions, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy observed that, prima facie, the petitioner did not appear to have sufficient grounds to raise the objections. The court adjourned the matter to Tuesday and directed the Registry to list the petition in the motion list.