South Central Railway seeks nod for four tracks on congested Secunderabad–Kazipet section

HYDERABAD: The heavily used Secunderabad–Kazipet rail corridor is set for a major capacity upgrade, with plans to convert the existing line into a four-track section. The South Central Railway has forwarded the detailed project report to the Railway Board in September and is awaiting clearance, railway officials said.

The 110-km project, estimated to cost over Rs 2,500 crore, is expected to significantly benefit passengers, with travel time on routes between Hyderabad and Delhi likely to reduce by 30 minutes to an hour once completed.

At present, nearly 150 trains operate daily on the corridor, leading to congestion and operational constraints. The route is a key link for rail traffic from central and eastern India to southern states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The addition of third and fourth lines will allow train speeds of up to 130 kmph, easing congestion and improving throughput.

The stretch connects 14 stations, including Secunderabad, Ghatkesar, Bhongir, Yadadri, Aler, Pembarti, Jangaon, Ghanpur and Kazipet. Beyond passenger services, the line is crucial for freight movement, particularly for cement industries and thermal power plants, with strong potential for coal, cement and clinker transport.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior railway official said the capacity augmentation would ease long-standing operational bottlenecks. “The additional tracks will improve punctuality, increase average speeds and enable more efficient use of rolling stock. They will also create extra train paths, ensuring smoother movement of both passenger and freight services,” he said.