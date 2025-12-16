Telangana housing minister for strict measures to protect Housing Board properties

HYDERABAD: Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday directed officials to come up with a comprehensive action plan to address issues related to leasing of commercial establishments, rentals and regularisation, while also initiating strong measures to protect Housing Board lands. He said that the plan will be placed before the state Cabinet for consideration.

The minister chaired a review meeting in his chamber at the Secretariat. During the meeting, which was also attended by Housing Board Managing Director VP Gautham, chief engineer Venkata Ramana Reddy and other officials, Srinivasa Reddy reviewed matters concerning leases, agreements, court cases, rentals and other issues related to Housing Board properties.

Officials informed the minister that Housing Board lands have been leased to as many as 115 institutions, including residential and commercial establishments, educational institutions, temples and other entities since the Nizam era. They also pointed out that court cases were pending with regard to seven sites and that there were substantial arrears in rental payments.

It was also brought to his notice that the Housing Board owns 301 commercial shops across the state. While 14 shop owners had purchased their units under an option given by the government in 2007, 62 of the remaining 287 shops are currently lying vacant, officials informed.

The minister then instructed the officials to issue notices to institutions that have not renewed lease agreements and provide them an opportunity for regularisation as per rules.