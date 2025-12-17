1,023 km road works taken up in Telangana's Maoist-affected areas, Lok Sabha told

KHAMMAM: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan on Tuesday said that road works covering 1,023 km have been undertaken in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas of Telangana under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) through the Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA).

He was responding to a question raised by Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy in Lok Sabha on road connectivity in LWE-hit regions of Telangana.

Under the RCPLWEA scheme, the Centre has sanctioned 146 road works and 112 bridges for Telangana, covering a total length of 1,023 km, he said.

“Works worth Rs 681.15 crore have been approved, of which 39 road projects (478 km) and 50 bridges have already been completed. The remaining works are at various stages of execution and are targeted for completion by March 2026,” he added.

The Centre has put in place a three-tier quality monitoring system for road works undertaken under PMGSY. This includes technical inspections by the National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA), national and state-level quality checks, and audits by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), he said and added that regular reviews are being conducted with state governments to ensure the timely release of funds.

Launched in 2016, the RCPLWEA scheme is being implemented in 44 LWE-affected districts across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, the MoS informed the House.