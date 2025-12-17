All set for third phase of Telangana gram panchayat polls

HYDERABAD: All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the third and final phase of gram panchayat elections.

As many as 3,752 gram panchayats and 28,410 wards will go to polls on Wednesday when around 53 lakh voters will exercise their franchise at 36,483 polling stations across the state. Around 12,652 candidates have entered the fray for sarpanch posts, while as many as 75,725 are contesting for ward membership.

Though the State Election Commission notified 4,159 gram panchayats for polling in the third phase, no nominations were filed for 11 gram panchayats. Elections for two panchayats were stayed while 394 villages elected their sarpanches unanimously.

Ahead of the polls, officials bound over 36,165 persons under the preventive sections of BNS and 912 arms were deposited.

Officials also seized cash and materials worth over Rs 9,11,34,563, including Rs 2,09,84,530 unaccounted cash, Rs 3,81,63,154 worth liquor, Rs 2,28,32,539 worth drugs/narcotics, Rs 12,20,500 worth precious metals/ornaments and other materials worth Rs 78,33,840.

It may be mentioned here that the State Election Commission has created the Te-poll app, which is available now on Play Store.

Voters can download their voter slips and also they can find their polling station by using this app with the help of EPIC number.

The Commission also established a call centre facility with toll-free number 9240021456 for the benefit of voters.