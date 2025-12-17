SCCL to sign pacts for Odisha power projects

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will sign two preliminary agreements with the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL) on December 18 to establish thermal and green energy projects with a combined capacity of 4,900 MW in Odisha.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Balaram said the company would set up a 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant linked to the Naini coal block, along with green energy projects comprising 1,000 MW solar, 500 MW floating solar, 500 MW wind and 500 MW pumped storage power plants.

He said the projects would benefit both Odisha and SCCL, adding that the agreements would be signed in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

New SCCL chief assumes charge

The state government on Tuesday placed IAS officer D Krishna Bhaskar in full additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL until further orders. Bhaskar assumed charge following the completion of N Balaram’s deputation.