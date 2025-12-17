Telangana government orders probe into IDPL land ‘encroachment’

HYDERABAD: The state government has ordered a vigilance probe into allegations that BRS MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao encroached on land belonging to the Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IDPL).

Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha and others have alleged that Krishna Rao has grabbed a piece of land belonging to the IDPL located in survey number 367 in Kukatpally village of Medchal Malkajgiri district. According to reports, the value of the encroached land is `4,000 crore.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the Chief Minister’s Office had sought a report from the Medchal Malkajgiri Collector, according to sources. Based on the report submitted by the collector, the government has ordered a vigilance investigation. A report will be submitted to the state government soon.

In 1963, the then united Andhra Pradesh government allocated around 900 acres of land for the establishment of IDPL in various survey numbers in Kukatpally, Balanagar and Moosapet villages. In 1966, IDPL stopped bulk drug operations and closed the formulations unit in 2003.

Of the total land allocated to IDPL, some portion in survey number 367 of Kukatpally overlaps with survey numbers 200, 201, 205, 206 and 252 of Moosapet village. Amid the confusion, some individuals have laid claim to the land.

Meanwhile, Kavitha and Krishna Rao welcomed the government’s decision to investigate the matter.

Allegation against BRS MLA

